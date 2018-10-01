FOOD & DRINK

Sip and savor at the 4 best speakeasies in New York City

Angel's Share. | Photo: Jenny S./Yelp user photo

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best speakeasies in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top underground cocktail bars in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in need of stiff drink.

1. Angel's Share



Photo: Fancypants X./Yelp

Topping the list is Angel's Share. Located at 8 Stuyvesant St. (behind the unmarked door on the left in the back of Village Yokocho), this East Village mixology spot is the most popular speakeasy in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,931 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers recommend the Stormy Weather, (apple and cinnamon rye whiskey, lime, ginger tincture and ginger ale served in a copper mug), or the Tea for Two with jasmine-infused Hennessy for an elegant accompaniment to a night out.

2. Tanner Smiths



Photo: Lauren H./Yelp

Next up is Midtown's Tanner Smiths, situated at 204 W. 55th St. (between Seventh Avenue and Broadway). With four stars out of 1,227 reviews on Yelp, this combination New American restaurant and bar has proven to be a local favorite for its innovative craft cocktails.

The drinks on offer include the Pearl Button, tequila, mezcal, aperol, strawberry, basil and lime. You can check out the full beer, wine and cocktails menu here.

3. Little Branch



Photo: Bob C./Yelp

The West Village's Little Branch, located at 22 Seventh Ave. South (at the corner with Leroy Street, beneath another unmarked door), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 997 reviews.

The lounge hosts live music every night, and reviewers praise it as a date spot or outing location for small groups. The pricey but skillfully made drinks on offer here include absinthe verte cocktails and old fashioneds, but be aware that the bar takes cash only.

4. Violette's Cellar



Photo: Madame R./Yelp

Violette's Cellar, a bar and brunch spot in Grant City, is another well-liked go-to, with four stars out of 167 Yelp reviews. Reviewers praise its food (like the crab cake spring rolls) as much as its specialty cocktails like the Bloody South with Bulleit bourbon and blood orange puree.

The speakeasy boasts live music on Mondays and Wednesdays; you can check out the menu here, or just head over to 2271 Hylan Blvd. to see for yourself.
