Sip for the Sea benefit to showcase work at New York Aquarium

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Wildlife Conservation Society will host its seventh annual "Sip for the Sea" on Thursday.The event looks to showcase the work the Society is doing with marine conservation and educating others at the New York Aquarium.This year the focus is on sustainable food and we received a sneak peek at one of the dishes that will make an appearance.Joining us on Eyewitness News Saturday morning were Jon Forrest Dohlin, Director of the New York Aquarium and Executive Chef Todd Mitgang from Crave Fishbar.