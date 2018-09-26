Six impossible things in Soho at new interactive art exhibit Wonder World

A new pop-up art museum along the lines of the Museum of Ice Cream or Candytopia has opened its doors at 76 Wooster St. in SoHo (in the historic studio of Andy Warhol). Called Wonder World, the recent arrival is based on the aesthetic of Alice in Wonderland.
The interactive installation, created by a team headed by artist Tianyu Qiu, includes two floors of exhibits, including a bubble swimming pool, a flower tunnel, a giant teacup and some upside-down toadstools, per the Digital Journal.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
"So cute and worth it," Yelper Brittany W. declared. "I came here and took really nice Instagram pictures and did their surprise box and won a pink panther plushie."
And Mandy L. wrote, "I love it here! Photographers are welcome as it's a great indoor location for a shoot. It's also family friendly. Will definitely use it to take photos of a friend's daughter who's turning 3."
Intrigued? Stop in snap some shots. Wonder World is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
