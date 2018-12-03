Sofra brings Mediterranean fare to Sunnyside

If you've got Mediterranean on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Sunnyside, called Sofra, is located at 45-8 46th St.
Try the baba ghanoush, with smoked eggplant, lemon juice and olive oil. Or opt for the lamb gyro with rice and a side salad.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.
Yelper Betty L. wrote, "They have the standard soups, hot or cold appetizers, salad, kebabs. I ended up ordering their lamb gyro sandwich on their homemade bread, and it was really nice sandwich. I liked that they added field greens instead of lettuce. Their homemade bread itself was pretty delicious. They slice the gyro meat to order."
And Tracey S. agreed, "Great food! I recommend the falafel sandwich. Tastes great and is so fresh. And their homemade bread is so good! The chicken kabob is also good and the lentil soup. The prices are very reasonable, and the portions are huge."
Sofra is now open at 45-8 46th St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
