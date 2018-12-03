FOOD & DRINK

Sofra brings Mediterranean fare to Sunnyside

Photo: Tracey S./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mediterranean on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Sunnyside, called Sofra, is located at 45-8 46th St.

Try the baba ghanoush, with smoked eggplant, lemon juice and olive oil. Or opt for the lamb gyro with rice and a side salad.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.

Yelper Betty L. wrote, "They have the standard soups, hot or cold appetizers, salad, kebabs. I ended up ordering their lamb gyro sandwich on their homemade bread, and it was really nice sandwich. I liked that they added field greens instead of lettuce. Their homemade bread itself was pretty delicious. They slice the gyro meat to order."

And Tracey S. agreed, "Great food! I recommend the falafel sandwich. Tastes great and is so fresh. And their homemade bread is so good! The chicken kabob is also good and the lentil soup. The prices are very reasonable, and the portions are huge."

Sofra is now open at 45-8 46th St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Find poke and more at Sheepshead Bay's new Poke Stop
NYC Just Salad closes after mice seen in video
Caught on video: Mice scurry through Just Salad at 30 Rock food court
Neighborhood Eats: NYC restaurant taps into Dominican roots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 people believed to be homeless killed in Poughkeepsie fire
Pre-K mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
1 dead, 45 hurt when bus carrying football team crashes
Convicted killer escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
Officials: Off-duty officer on LI shoots alleged suspect in torso
Police: Thieves steal hundreds of donated toys designated for needy children
Show More
FBI executes search warrant at Atlantic City mayor's home
President George H.W. Bush flown back to DC to lie in state
Man knocks over, urinates on religious statues in Brooklyn
LIVE: Hearing on deadly viral outbreak in New Jersey
Police: Woman raped in NYC park by man who offered help
More News