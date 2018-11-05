SoHo gets a new Mediterranean eatery and bar called 519

A new bar and Mediterranean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 519 Broome St. in SoHo, the new arrival is called 519.
At this chandelier-adorned bar and restaurant, patrons will find dishes like seafood ravioli and lamb sliders, and specials like wild salmon marinated in chili. It also offers vodka infusions, with options like lychee and pineapple. Lunch specials include mussels with a side of soup or salad.
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.
Yelper Vi K., who reviewed 519 on Oct. 28, wrote, "Finally we found a hidden gem in SoHo! A real neighborhood bar with amazing food! Try their handmade ravioli -- insanity!"
And Heidi L. wrote, "A wonderful experience ... Serge made a delicious tequila sunrise for me! The sliders and fries were fantastic. The ambience and service were fabulous. 10/10."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. According to its Facebook page, the bar is open from 1 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Wednesday, 1 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.
