Some Trader Joe's frozen Lightly Salted Edamame have been recalled due to listeria

The product was only sold at Trader Joe's stores in Arizona, Southern California, Southern Nevada and in certain parts of Utah. (Tesoros Trading Co./FDA)

Trader Joe's shoppers, look out.

Tesoros Trading Co. is recalling some of its frozen Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame products because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday.

The potentially contaminated product was only sold at Trader Joe's stores in Arizona, Southern California, southern Nevada and in certain parts of Utah.

The recalled edamame comes in a 16-ounce plastic package with the lot numbers 22LA102M, 22LA102N, 22LA102P. It has been removed from sale and destroyed, the FDA said.

Anyone who may have bought the frozen edamame is being urged to return the product to Trader Joe's for a full refund, the FDA said.

Listeria is a bacterial infection that typically goes away quickly. It can cause short-term symptoms like a fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain. However, the infection can be fatal for the elderly, children and those with weakened immune systems.
