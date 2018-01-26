'Soogil' Brings Korean Fare To The East Village

Hungry? A new neighborhood Korean spot has you covered. Called Soogil, the newcomer is located at 108 E. 4th St. (between 1st Ave. & 12th St.) in the East Village.
This new venture comes from chef Soogil Lim--formerly executive chef at Hanjan and sous chef at Daniel--and features elevated Korean and French fusion fare.
On the menu, expect to see dishes such as mung bean Korean pancake with pork fat and kimchi sprout salad, cod with Manila clams, zucchini noodles, and baby bok choy; soy-braised short rib with winter vegetables, rice, and kimchi; and a slow-cooked half chicken with Korean red pepper flakes, root vegetables, and spicy fermented shrimp sauce.
Rounding things out are desserts like Korean-style rice stick with seven grain powder and vanilla bean gelato and passion fruit tart with pomelo and basil. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Soogil seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Corliss L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 21st, said: "Exceeded all expectations! Made a reservation to dine here two weeks after their opening. Was surprised at how tentative the staff was and how intimately comfortable the space was for a Sunday."
Yelper Mike C. added: "The new modern Korean spot from Chef Soogil, formerly of Daniel and Hanjan, and is as excellent as you would expect a place to be with a chef of that pedigree."
And Casey Z. said: "This place is awesome! The service is exceptional. Very attentive and friendly. The space is cozy and intimate. Not a lot of seating so would recommend making a reservation."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Soogil is open Monday-Wednesday from 6pm-11pm, Thursday-Saturday from 6pm-midnight, and Sunday from 5:30pm-10pm.
