The rumors are true: a Sour Patch Kids cereal is coming to a grocery store near you!
Post says its new cereal goes from sour to sweet and looks just like the colorful 'kid-shaped' candy pieces.
The cereal will hit Walmart shelves on Dec. 26, with a wider release set for June 2019.
According to Bustle, the cereal will retail for about $4 a box.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December, Post announces
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News