Souvlaki GR brings affordable Greek fare to Midtown

A new Greek spot has opened up shop in Midtown. The third location for food-truck-turned-restaurant Souvlaki GR, located at 231 E. 53rd St., is the project of Pavlos and Abby Sierros.
Souvlaki, the spot's signature dish, is a pita sandwich incorporating chicken or pork grilled over charcoal and served with tomato, red onions, fries and tzatziki. Similar variations with shrimp, sausages, lamb, and veggies are also available.
Diners may also want to try the two-person grilled meat platter, which combines lamb chops, Greek sausage, chicken, pork, and beef skewers, accompanied by pita and tzatziki. (The restaurant delivers through Seamless, Grubhub and Delivery.com; you can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Souvlaki GR has been warmly received by patrons.
Iris C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 29, wrote, "We had the pork souvlaki with the spicy feta. Delicious! The food came out quickly. Pork was juicy, spicy feta wasn't too spicy, and the flavor combo was spot on."
"Absolutely delicious," seconded Kaitlyn F. about the chicken souvlaki. "The chicken was perfectly seasoned and was so juicy it practically fell apart when I bit into it. The tzatziki sauce was not overwhelming in the pita, but smoothed all the flavors together."
Head on over to check it out: Souvlaki GR is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
