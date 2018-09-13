Spice it up: 3 new places to savor Sichuan food in New York City

Xun Yu Si Kao
5609 Seventh Ave., Sunset Park
Photo: Xun Yu Si Kao/Yelp
Xun Yu Si Kao is a Sichuan spot that offers a comprehensive menu. Offerings include Chongqing spicy chicken, stir-fried beef with pickled peppers, griddle-cooked short ribs, stir-fried cabbage, griddle-cooked cauliflower and much more. Spicy shrimp, crawfish and crab are also available.
Xun Yu Si Kao's current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Shannon Z. noted, "My family ordered various food items during our dinner here and every dish did not disappoint. Every item on this menu is a little spicy, even the most mild was spicy. The flavors are really one of a kind and out of this world."
Yelper Lin E. wrote, "I ordered a big mouth bass, less spicy. It was really amazing! I also ordered beef slice with chili sauce, which tasted fantastic."
Xun Yu Si Kao is open from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Chuan Tian Xia
5502 Seventh Ave., Sunset Park
Photo: yi j./Yelp
Next on the list is Chuan Tian Xia. Diners will find cold dishes like spiced edamame, burning pepper beef shank, pork with garlic sauce, griddle-shredded cabbage and more. Classic hot dishes include Vancouver crab, hot spicy shrimp, dry whole fish, boiled fish, Chongqing sour fish and green pepper fish.
Craving soup? Options include ginseng black-bone chicken turtle soup, water duck soup and seafood soup. (Find the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Chuan Tian Xia, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on the site.
Yelper Nga C., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 22, wrote, "They kept their menu simple but plentiful enough for us to order a slew of dishes. Best of all the pricing was very reasonable and their food was plentiful and super delicious. Their Chongqing Spicy Chicken was spot on with the right amount of Sichuan peppercorn, garlic and ginger, while their mapo tofu was so silky and smooth."
Aleksandra E. noted, "Working staff is very friendly and cooperative. Plates are big so everything could be shared. We got the spicy chicken and paper fish. The fish was perfectly cooked with a nice touch of garlic sauce, which made an amazing combination."
Chuan Tian Xia is open from 2 p.m.-midnight daily.
Bang Chengdu Street Kitchen
158 W. 23rd St., Chelsea
Photo: xinye d./Yelp
Last but not least is Bang Chengdu Street Kitchen, where diners can mix and match from the street food menus, order and pay using the iPad kiosks and then pick up food from the carts listed on their receipts.
Menu items include Triple Bang, a sticky rice ball dish with soybean powder and vegan sweet syrup; savory steamed egg with ground pork, soy sauce and scallions; and sweet ice jelly with raisins, cranberries, sesames and sweet syrup.
Craving something savory? Check out the pork guokui, jelly guokui with chilled jelly noodles and beef guoki, all served with turnips, carrots, onions, cucumbers, scallions, peppercorn oil and Bang sauces.
Yelpers are generally positive about Bang Chengdu Street Kitchen, which currently holds four stars out of 88 reviews.
Yelper Kay W. wrote, "Order in front using the iPad and pick up your food. It has a few sweet chocies and savory ones. My favorite is called Liang kui, which is basically pancake with stuffing like sandwich style. The bun is super crispy!"
Mike R. added, "The menu is fairly standard basic stuff like the guokui, dan dan noodles, potato noodles and spicy cold noodles, etc. I liked the guokui a bit -- the bread was good and the filling was good too. Both pork and beef were great."
Bang Chengdu Street Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.