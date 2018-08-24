FOOD & DRINK

Spice up your life with new Sichuan spot Chuan Tian Xia in Sunset Park

Photo: Cyrus L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Sichuan fare? A new spot in Brooklyn has you covered. The fresh addition to Sunset Park, called Chuan Tian Xia, is located at 5502 Seventh Ave. (between 55th and 56th streets.)

On the extensive menu, expect both cold and hot dishes with an emphasis on seafood. The house specialty is wrapped fish: a whole grouper that comes to the table in its spicy sauce-filled cooking wrapper.

Vegetarian options like the fish flavored eggplant (the dish sometimes sold as "Sichuan spicy eggplant") are also available. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new eatery is open late, and provides take-out, but not delivery.

The new addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 8 reviews on Yelp.

"The pricing was very reasonable and their food was plentiful and super delicious," wrote Nga C., who also praised the joint's authenticity. "Their Chongqing Spicy Chicken was spot on with the right amount of sichuan peppercorn, garlic and ginger, while their mapo tofu was so silky and smooth."

"The food is authentic and spiced really well," Melissa Y. agreed. "Service was really good and people were attentive and helpful. I also love how they give you peanuts as an app and then a sweet fruit soup at the end of the meal."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chuan Tian Xia is open from 2 p.m.-midnight daily.
