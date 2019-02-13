FOOD & DRINK

Spicy Moon brings Szechuan fare to The East Village

Photo: Spicy Moon/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Szechuan spot has you covered. Located at 328 E. Sixth St. in the East Village, the newcomer is called Spicy Moon.

The restaurant offers a vegan menu, featuring salt and pepper tofu salad, vegetable wonton soup, boiled watercress with a soy ginger sauce and more. (Check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

Kay W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "The food comes in smaller portions but it's definitely not as oily and greasy compared to other Chinese restaurants! The sweet walnut edamame is my favorite. Everything tastes great!"

Yelper Chad D. added, "The food was very flavorful and fresh. The dry pot with mixed vegetables was particularly good, as were the Brussels sprouts."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Spicy Moon is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11:15 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
North Fork Restaurant brings New American fare to The West Village
Are these trending New York City restaurants on your radar?
New Rochelle's 3 best spots for high-end Italian eats
Here are Peekskill's top 3 Latin American spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Suspect in NYPD death a 'career criminal' behind dangerous pranks
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
7 On Your Side Investigates: The chaos of friendly fire shootings
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Police: LI worker's legs severed in construction accident
FDNY EMT accused of stealing, using dead man's credit card
Rapper among victims of robbery, assault in California
Show More
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
City Council dissolves committee chaired by Ruben Diaz, Sr.
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
More News