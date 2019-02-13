Spicy Moon brings Szechuan fare to The East Village

Hungry? A new neighborhood Szechuan spot has you covered. Located at 328 E. Sixth St. in the East Village, the newcomer is called Spicy Moon.
The restaurant offers a vegan menu, featuring salt and pepper tofu salad, vegetable wonton soup, boiled watercress with a soy ginger sauce and more. (Check out the full menu here.)
The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.
Kay W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "The food comes in smaller portions but it's definitely not as oily and greasy compared to other Chinese restaurants! The sweet walnut edamame is my favorite. Everything tastes great!"
Yelper Chad D. added, "The food was very flavorful and fresh. The dry pot with mixed vegetables was particularly good, as were the Brussels sprouts."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Spicy Moon is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11:15 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
