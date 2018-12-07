FOOD & DRINK

Sports bar Blue Haven East opens its doors in Kips Bay

By Hoodline
Looking for a new sports bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 493 Third Ave. in Kips Bay, the fresh arrival is called Blue Haven East.

This is the restaurant's second location; the first is located in Greenwich Village. Try the Triple Threat grilled cheese with cheddar, pecorino and provolone, or the black bean and quinoa burger with blood orange barbecue sauce and queso fresco. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Blue Haven East has already made a good impression.

Robert A., who reviewed the new spot on December 3, wrote, "The burger is just fatty enough to be moist without being at all greasy and they'll let you put anything that belongs on a burger on it. It takes less than a minute for someone to ask to take your order, and the kitchen turns things around really quickly."

And Paige L. enthused, "Best nachos in the city. The ratio of toppings vs. chips is easily three to one."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Blue Haven East is open from 11 a.m.-4 a.m. daily.
