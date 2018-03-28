FOOD & DRINK

Spring kicks off with a food truck fest on the Upper West Side

EMBED </>More Videos

15 food trucks and other vendors from around the Tri-state area parked in a lot to celebrate the first weekend of Spring.

Olivia Leach and Anieze Osakwe
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
New Yorkers flocked to the Upper West Side last Sunday for Grand Bazaar NYC's second annual Food Truck Fest. 15 food trucks and other vendors from around the Tri-state area parked in a lot to celebrate the first weekend of Spring.

Festival attendees came for the variety of vendors including Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck franchise started in California that gained its popularity after an appearance on 'Shark Tank' in 2012.

This was the truck's debut in New York City and truck owners Victoria and Savas Alkoc were happy to serve up their classic Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls alongside their twist on a classic - a grilled cheese sandwich filled with lobster meat to hungry New Yorkers waiting below.

"Everybody loves New York and everybody loves lobster so what could be a better combination than that?" said Victoria.

Other attendees were drawn to the fusion of cuisines at the HAPA Food Truck.

Owners Nicole Samela-Gonzalez and Chris Gonzalez combined both of their cultures (Nicole is a native New Yorker and Chris was born in the Philippines) to create the innovative menu at their tropical-themed truck.

Foodies lined up to try their signature 'HAPA' burger made with grass-fed beef, pork belly, cheddar, onions, lettuce, tomato, and aioli all on a purple 'ube' yam flavored bun.

But the festival wasn't just about delicious eats.

Grand Bazaar NYC donated 100 % of its vendor fees to 4 NYC public schools in the area and every food truck in attendance donated a portion of their profits to the schools as well.

Nikita, a New Jersey resident and food truck connoisseur, has been to several food truck festivals in the Tri-State but was drawn to the charitable theme of this fest.

"This one is fantastic. It's for a great cause!" said Nikita. "Why not come to this food truck festival and help out a neighboring community and school?"

Check out the full list of food trucks in attendance at the NYC Food Truck Fest below:

- Big D's Grub Truck
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Cupcake Carnivale
- DUB Pies
- The Empanada Sonata
- Gorilla Cheese NYC
- The Guac Spot
- HAPA Food Truck
- Los Viajeros Food Truck
- Mac Truck
- Meatoss Truck
- Neapolitan Express
- Saravana Bhavan NY
- Stuf'd truck
- Toum Food Truck
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodfood truckUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News