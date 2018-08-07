FOOD & DRINK

Standard Burger brings the beef to new Bay Ridge location

Photo: Standard Burger/Yelp

By Hoodline
Staten Island favorite Standard Burger, winner of the 2015 Time Out NY Battle of the Burgers competition, has packed up and relocated to 8812 Third Ave. in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. The fast-casual burger joint also serves sandwiches, sides and shakes.

From the menu, the Bay-Ridgenal burger is topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, peppadew peppers, straw onions and a housemade angry mayo. Standard Burger also offers veggie, bison, and chicken breast options, as well as sweet treats like custard shakes. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The newcomer has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp.

Trixie M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 15, wrote, "Must try the sweet potatoes extra crispy with dip sauce! Burger is amazing, built my own and it was delicious!"

And Marty D. wrote, "You can customize your burger with anything they have... including as many burger patties as you like. The place was clean and the people were pleasant."

Interested? Stop by to sample a patty for yourself. Standard Burger is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
