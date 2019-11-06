Food & Drink

Starbucks holiday cups will be available Thursday

It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Starbucks, at least it will soon.

The coffee shop chain said it's holiday drinks, foods and cups will return to stores Thursday.

The red and green holiday cups, as well as some specific holiday menu items, have become an annual way for Starbucks to increase sales.

According to CNN, Starbucks is offering five specialty holiday drinks this year: peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte, and Christmas coffee blend.
