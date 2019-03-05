starbucks

Starbucks says free coffee offer started by Lady Gaga fans is fake

EMBED <>More Videos

SEATTLE -- Starbucks is warning customers about a fake offer after Lady Gaga fans started a campaign to boost sales of her Oscar-winning song, "Shallow."

The "Shallowbucks" campaign claims Starbucks will give customers a free drink if they send a screenshot themselves listening to the song.

Some fans are even tweeting fake messages from Starbucks, saying they received a voucher for a free drink.

Starbucks says the offer is fake and that it's investigating how it was made.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoaxartentertainmentstarbuckslady gagaus worlddealscoffee
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STARBUCKS
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
TOP STORIES
Several people found unconscious in New York home
1 arrested in IHOP shooting, 2 other shootings may be related
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Man wanted for armed robberies at NYC businesses
8-year-old boy randomly punched in head on subway
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed popular DJ Jinx Paul
Show More
Child's dentist finds cancerous tumor during routine cleaning
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in
Video: 2 masked men throw Molotov cocktail inside NYC building
Video appears to show mailman pepper spray dog through fence
More TOP STORIES News