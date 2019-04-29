Food & Drink

Starbucks S'mores Frappuccino returns for the summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Starbucks S'mores Frappuccino returns for the summer: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on April 29, 2019.

Starbucks has announced that it's bringing back a popular summertime drink.

The coffee giant says you can begin enjoying its S'mores Frappuccinos on Tuesday, April 30th.

It's made with a marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, and a creamy blend of vanilla, coffee, milk, and ice.

It's then finished off with more marshmallowy whipped cream and a graham cracker crumble. No campfire needed!

The drink was first introduced in 2015, but Starbucks came under fire when it didn't offer it last summer.

The frozen beverage comes in at just under 500 calories for a Grande size.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkstarbucksfoodcoffee
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side: Teacher on tape verbally abusing students
Police: Bronx mother stabbed 2 young children with razor
15-month-old dies after being bitten by Rottweiler
More than 270 workers dead after Indonesian election
Burger King to roll out Impossible Whopper
Death penalty trial set for dad charged with killing 5 kids
'Game of Thrones' battle had fans squinting, adjusting TV settings
Show More
Fire tears through popular Long Island bakery
Police: Man posing as customer rapes massage parlor employee
Man steals laptop from NJ church, but drops safe on sidewalk
Westchester cancels contract with new Playland management
Rape victims in UK asked to hand over phones
More TOP STORIES News