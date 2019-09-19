Food & Drink

Starbucks testing store that only allows mobile orders

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Starbucks has a new idea: a store dedicated exclusively to mobile orders.

The new store is called Starbucks Pick-Up. It will be located near Penn station in New York City.

Here's how it would work: customers order ahead of time on the Starbucks Mobile App and then go to the store to pick up their drinks. No waiting in line to place your order.

No word if Starbucks will expand this prototype to other cities nationwide.

Of course, customers can already place mobile others at most Starbucks stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkstarbucksfoodcoffee
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: The Opioid Crisis: WABC-TV Town Hall
NJ man accused of scouting NYC locations for terrorist attack
Man accused in fatal stabbing of teen at LI strip mall due in court
Amber Alert: 5-year-old girl still missing 4 days after vanishing
Yankees pitcher placed on leave under MLB domestic violence policy
Elderly widow robbed of $5K for husband's headstone
Jersey City to partner with Via for on-demand bus service
Show More
Rare mosquito-borne virus found in New Jersey
AccuWeather: More sun and nice weather
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Apple ready to open new Fifth Avenue store
US vaping illness count tops 500, but cause still unknown
More TOP STORIES News