Start off your day with breakfast and brunch at these 5 NYC newcomers

Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company
63 E. Eighth St., Greenwich Village
PHOTO: mike c./YELP
Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering fresh bagels, coffee, baked goods and more in Greenwich Village.
The newcomer -- with additional outposts in Chelsea and Astoria -- features an array of original kettle-boiled bagels, with flavors ranging from garlic and cinnamon raisin to whole wheat and pumpernickel.
Daily baked Parisian pastries are on offer as well, along with brunch dishes such as chorizo breakfast wraps, organic steel cut oatmeal, homemade whitefish salad and Greek yogurt with honey and walnuts. (You can view the full menu here.)
Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company has a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of five reviews.
Yelper Mike C., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "These are actually some of the best bagels in NYC, of the nice and fluffy large variety. Get a bacon, egg and cheese on an everything bagel and you can't go wrong here. Don't bother toasting, as these bagels are great as is."
"I ordered the pumpernickel bagel with tofu cream cheese and tomato," shared Yelper Max D. "It was really delicious -- how fresh and big portioned the bagels are."
Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Cocoa Grinder
313 Knickerbocker Ave., Bushwick
Photo: leah a./Yelp
Cocoa Grinder is a regional cafe and brunch chain, established by college student Abdul Elenani in 2013.
The spot serves up fresh espresso and a health-conscious menu in several outposts throughout Brooklyn, with offerings like egg and cheese croissants; classic brioche French toast with strawberry compote; and goat cheese tartine with cherry tomatoes and honey drizzle. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.
Iryna R., who reviewed Cocoa Grinder on Sept. 21, wrote, "Great place for breakfast/lunch or when you are hungry and in the area. Menu options are interesting and so tasty. Love their avocado toasts variations."
And Yelper Theresa P. added, "Cocoa Grinder is becoming quite the spot! I had the Poachy Poach (great name by the way). It was so delicious! The hollandaise was on point, and hello ... tater tots!"
Cocoa Grinder is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Effy's Kitchen
1393B Second Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: Bridget C./Yelp
Effy's Kitchen is a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast and brunch spot, serving up shashuka breakfast platters, avocado toast, omelets, cheddar pancakes and more on the Upper East Side.
An assortment of hot and cold beverage offerings are also available, including vanilla chai, espresso, iced green tea and a supercharged smoothie with peanut butter and banana. (See the full menu here.)
The eatery's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Nicky J., who visited Effy's Kitchen on Aug. 31, wrote, "I always get the falafel platter whenever I find a delicious Mediterranean place, and this one did not disappoint! It had all the delicious elements of a good falafel platter and nothing was too oily or salty."
"Very cute new breakfast and lunch place on the UES," noted Yelper Ryan L. "Very friendly service and great food. Been here a few times. Have had the green shashuka, grilled halloumi sandwich and the falafel platter -- all of which are great!"
Effy's Kitchen is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Bluestone Lane
417 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side
Photo: Billy A./Yelp
Bluestone Lane is a full-service breakfast and brunch cafe, offering gluten-free options, espresso mainstays and a globally influenced menu with alcoholic offerings to match.
This is the latest New York location for the rapidly expanding Australian-inspired coffeehouse and eatery. It also has additional outposts throughout Pennsylvania, California and more.
This Bluestone Lane location is off to a strong start, with a four-star rating from Yelpers.
Yelper Isaac R., who reviewed it on Aug. 28, wrote, "Got the avocado toast and bacon egg and cheese sandwich, both were really good when they arrived, but I'd say the avocado toast was better. Their coffee (especially the flat white and cold brew) is one of the best in NYC."
And Yelper Jess C. added, "Lovely place with good food. It's decorated with a lot of greens and succulents -- feels zen. Avocado toast is great, as well as the salmon Benedict."
Bluestone Lane is open from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
Concrete
906 Broadway, Stuyvesant Heights
PHOTO: concrete/YELP
Last but not least, Concrete is a Sicilian-bar and weekend brunch spot that recently opened its doors in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
On the menu, look for pasta, burgers, small plates and breakfast offerings like pancakes, eggs Benedict and salmon toast with cream cheese and capers.
Specialty cocktails are on hand as well, such as the Contemporary Mary Pickford with rum, maraschino cherry, housemade raspberry syrup and pineapple and lime juices. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Concrete appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Sabine K., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 25, wrote, "The restaurant was very unique, modern, stylish and really clean. Drinks and food were delicious and fresh!"
"Clean food, healthy, but most importantly it's tasty," said Yelper Walton N. "The coffee is done well, it's simple and strong. The music and atmosphere are chill. The bartender was knowledgeable, engaging and friendly."
Concrete is open from 5-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)