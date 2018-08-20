Steak of grace: Holy Ground braises up ribs and more in Tribeca

An upscale new speakeasy-style bar and steakhouse has made its debut in Tribeca at 112 Reade St. Called Holy Ground, the new arrival is the project of Matt Abramcyk, Nathan Lithgow and pitmaster Franco V (with cocktails by Matt Hunter, formerly of Eleven Madison Park), as we recently reported.
On the menu, barbecue and steakhouse classics are accompanied by sides like smoked savoy cabbage with miso and black-eyed peas with gochujang tomato confit and tarragon.
Meats include the prime rib with smoked herb jus, slow-cooked kurobuta pork shoulder, and bone-in pork belly with fermented chili, garlic and greens. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new steakhosue seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
"You really must try the beef rib. This meat is perfect and so soft and juicy," wrote Yelper Mike C., who was the first to review the chop shop on July 19. "The brisket is also good, but really similar to the beef rib since they're both in the same sauce."
"One of my new favorite places to eat. No only is the food great, but the service and atmosphere are top notch as well," Yelper Johnny C. added, and advised, "Go before this place starts getting jammed up for three months in advance."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Holy Ground is open from 5:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City