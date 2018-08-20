FOOD & DRINK

Steak of grace: Holy Ground braises up ribs and more in Tribeca

Holy Ground. | Photo: Johnny Prime C./Yelp

By Hoodline
An upscale new speakeasy-style bar and steakhouse has made its debut in Tribeca at 112 Reade St. Called Holy Ground, the new arrival is the project of Matt Abramcyk, Nathan Lithgow and pitmaster Franco V (with cocktails by Matt Hunter, formerly of Eleven Madison Park), as we recently reported.

On the menu, barbecue and steakhouse classics are accompanied by sides like smoked savoy cabbage with miso and black-eyed peas with gochujang tomato confit and tarragon.

Meats include the prime rib with smoked herb jus, slow-cooked kurobuta pork shoulder, and bone-in pork belly with fermented chili, garlic and greens. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new steakhosue seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"You really must try the beef rib. This meat is perfect and so soft and juicy," wrote Yelper Mike C., who was the first to review the chop shop on July 19. "The brisket is also good, but really similar to the beef rib since they're both in the same sauce."

"One of my new favorite places to eat. No only is the food great, but the service and atmosphere are top notch as well," Yelper Johnny C. added, and advised, "Go before this place starts getting jammed up for three months in advance."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Holy Ground is open from 5:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Souvlaki GR brings affordable Greek fare to Midtown
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man found fatally stabbed in chest in Hell's Kitchen
Motive behind family's murder expected to be released
Off-duty FDNY EMT killed in motorcycle crash in Queens
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at LI hospital
495 Construction: NJ drivers face first weekday commute
Long Island firefighter accused of setting 5 fires
Show More
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Police: Driver wanted in Brooklyn attempted rape
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
5 big stories to start the week
Barcelona police fatally shoot knife attacker
More News