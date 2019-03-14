Sticky's Finger Joint makes Downtown Brooklyn debut, with chicken tenders and more

Sticky's Finger Joint takes pride in having its chicken fresh, never frozen and antibiotic and hormone free. The menu ranges from chicken tenders to chicken poppers to sandwiches.
The new arrival has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Lance W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 25, wrote, "This spot has fresh and delicious chicken tenders and large popcorn chicken pieces. There's a great variety of sauces."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sticky's Finger Joint is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
- Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding >>
- You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype >>
- There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible >>