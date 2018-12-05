Stock up at these 4 new grocery stores in New York City

Trader Joe's
400 Grand St., Lower East Side
Photo: Ruwan J./Yelp
Trader Joe's is a retail chain that set up its first store in 1958 under the name of Pronto Markets and changed the name in honor of its founder in 1967. It prides itself on creating value for the customer.
Inside, you can expect innovative food items at reasonable prices, including an extensive frozen foods section, and gluten-free, kosher and vegan products are readily available. This spot also sells beer.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 21 reviews, Trader Joe's has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jack R., who reviewed it on Nov. 28, wrote, "One of the best-run grocery stores I've ever been to. I have gone once every few days since it opened. Trader Joes are typically well managed and this is no exception. Staff is really friendly. Assortment is great. Lots of inexpensive organic produce."
Toral V. noted, "Best Trader Joe's in all of New York. I might have actually enjoyed grocery shopping for once."
Trader Joe's is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
ShopRite
1994 Bruckner Blvd., Unionport
Photo: Shoshana R./Yelp
ShopRite is a grocery store that offers fresh produce, baked goods, a sub shop, fresh fish arriving daily (complete with fishmongers on staff) and much more. Check out its Digital Recipes Center here.
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, ShopRite has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Amy S., who reviewed ShopRite on July 21, wrote, "Small yet mighty. As a former resident of the Bronx, I'm so elated that ShopRite is here. Stopped in to pick up a few things and see if it is the same experience as the ones back home and, yes, it is. ... They had everything advertised. Abundant amount of clean shopping carts. Organic items. Sushi bar. Sandwich shop. And a huge variety of ethnic foods."
Sharrone U. said, "ShopRite is my go-to supermarket. The produce is fresh and the prices are reasonable. The staff is polite and knowledgeable. The lines are not too long and I always come out with more than I am supposed to. They always have what I need, plus yummy stuff that I should stay away from. "
ShopRite is open from 6 a.m.-midnight daily.
Cherry Valley Marketplace
801 E. Gun Hill Road, Williamsbridge
Photo: Arlene F./Yelp
Cherry Valley Marketplace is a grocery store and meat shop. It also features a salad bar, coffee station, hot and cold buffet and free delivery on purchases of $40 and up.
Yelp users are still warming up to Cherry Valley Marketplace, which currently holds three stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Michael W., wrote, "Still a work in progress, but has potential. The deli now makes sandwiches. There is a large assortment of cold wings, quinoa and potato salads, and plenty of Boars Head products. ... The coffee area boasts an exclusive Brooklyn Roasters as their drip."
Sandra P. noted, "The store is clean and bright. Love the different selections available and the fresh fish and meat selections. Prices are comparable to other supermarkets or slightly higher, but the selections and quality are great. I'm a fan."
Cherry Valley Marketplace is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Foodtown
1949 Stillwell Ave., Gravesend
Photo: Colleen G./Yelp
Foodtown is a grocery store, convenience store and beverage store, featuring The Beer Cave. In addition, the spot offers health and beauty items, floral services and catering. Gift cards are available.
Yelp users are excited about Foodtown, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Andrew W., wrote, "I think it's great that the area finally has a supermarket. Don't get me wrong, we're surrounded by Chinese supermarkets, but, like all markets, some just don't have everything you need. I've been going ever since the grand opening and it's been a good experience overall."
Howie Z. noted, "It has private parking lot for customers. Just saw them bring in fresh produce and bread. Has most of the regular products found in other supermarkets. Maybe they will will have more culturally diverse goods later on."
Foodtown is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.