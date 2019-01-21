FOOD & DRINK

Study: Popular coffee species could soon go extinct

EMBED </>More Videos

Information on a study of popular coffee species that could soon go extinct.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Here's something to ponder as you savor that morning cup of coffee.

New research shows 60 percent of coffee species found in the wild could soon go extinct.

Researchers in the UK say climate change, deforestation, droughts and plant disease are putting the future of coffee at risk.

The most popular kind of coffee for commercial production, Arabica, is already on the endangered species list.

The study published in Science Advances says governments and commercial producers need to increase protections for coffee species and stockpile more seeds.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcoffeestudy
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees
3 new spots to score Asian eats in New York City
Whitestone gets a new grocery store: North Shore Farms
NYC rolls out letter grades for food trucks, food carts
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold descends on NY area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
NYCHA residents without heat, hot water during bitter cold snap
Cookie money stolen from New Jersey Girl Scout troop
Police arrest escaped prisoner who fled from officers in Brooklyn
Elderly woman rescued from house fire in Mount Vernon
Show More
Tractor trailer slams into Manhattan subway entrance
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
4 boys ages 12 to 14 arrested for alleged rape
Man convicted of killing estranged wife in NJ as son watched
More News