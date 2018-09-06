FOOD & DRINK

Stumptown Coffee Roasters comes to Brooklyn's Cobble Hill

Photo: Melissa M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Popular Portland-based coffee roastery Stumptown Coffee Roasters has opened its first Brooklyn location at 212B Pacific St. (between Court Street and Boerum Place) in Cobble Hill. The freshly renovated former firehouse that provides its space joins two other retail locations in Manhattan.

On the menu, coffee aficionados will find full range of espresso drinks, drip coffee, brew-by-the-cup offerings and Stumptown's signature draft cold brew. Customers can also grab coffee gear and bags of its whole roasted fair-trade beans, some from single farms in Costa Rica, Honduras and Guatemala.

In addition, the cafe offers hot and cold food items from Lalito, kombucha from Big Easy Bucha, and pastries from Roberta's.

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Stumptown has been warmly received by patrons in its early days.

"Excellent coffees and teas," wrote TJ N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 29. "Great cappuccino! They sell many of their roasted beans as well. I had a burrito which was very good too! The staff is very kind and the space is immaculate."

And a Yelper known only as New Yorker added, "I am glad this place opened up -- they did a fantastic job, it is so beautiful and Zen. The courtyard in the front reminds me of Berlin."

Head on over to check it out: Stumptown Coffee Roasters is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Sumptuous skewers at the West Village's new Toriko
4 new places to savor comfort food in New York City
Sighing for souvlaki? Check out these 4 new Greek spots in New York City
New chicken shop Brine takes wing in Chelsea
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Search warrant executed at GoFundMe couple's NJ home
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
How Hurricane Florence may impact the coast this weekend
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
NJ university suspends all fraternities, sororities
Good Samaritan stops attempted rape in Brooklyn
Show More
NJ mayors want all convictions expunged if pot legalized
Dozens of New Jersey schools dismiss early due to heat
Man shot in head takes himself to hospital, later dies
Vanilla Ice aboard Dubai-to-JFK flight with sick passengers
NY AG subpoenas Catholic dioceses in sex abuse probe
More News