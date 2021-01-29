subway restaurant

Subway tuna sandwiches contain no fish, California lawsuit claims

Something is fishy, or perhaps not so fishy, with global sandwich chain Subway's tuna sandwiches, according to a new lawsuit.

In California, two women are accusing Subway of selling fake tuna. They filed a lawsuit against the company in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Their lawsuit claims that independent tests couldn't find any actual tuna in samples. The attorney for the plaintiffs told the Washington Post the ingredients not only were not tuna but also "not fish."

Instead, they say the testing found, "a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna."

SEE ALSO: Chick-fil-A suing 17 top poultry producers for alleged price fixing
EMBED More News Videos

The fast-food giant claims companies like Tyson Foods and Perdue Farms shared bids and pricing details to keep prices high.



The women claim Subway is saving money "because the fabricated ingredient they use in the place of tuna costs less money."

A Subway representative told the Post the lawsuit is frivolous and baseless, adding that Subway's tuna is not only real, but it is wild caught.

The recent lawsuit is not the first to question the legitimacy of Subway food.

In 2020, an Irish court ruled that Subway's bread had too much sugar in it to be considered bread. The ruling excludes Subway sandwiches from necessary labels that would define them as staple foods exempt from value added tax.

RELATED: Taco Bell is bringing back potatoes after fans were heartbroken by their removal
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksubwaysubway restaurantfishlawsuitfast food restaurantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUBWAY RESTAURANT
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
Subway closing 500 stores in US
Westbury Subway holdup is latest in LI knifepoint robbery string
Report: Your Subway chicken sandwiches aren't just chicken
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bitter cold likely a prelude to a winter storm
Cuomo announces when indoor dining can resume in NYC
Suspects in beating say man targeted in attack was no victim
COVID Updates: Boosters for South African variant in the works
Extreme cold grips NY area, residents urged to take precautions
Democrats to 'act big' on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
Show More
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
YouTuber arrested, accused of faking Times Square medical incident
Cuomo deals with fallout from nursing home COVID response report
4-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in car in NJ
There's now a Grape-Nuts shortage
More TOP STORIES News