Sugarberry Bakery brings European pastries, cakes and more to Rockville Centre

If coffee and baked goods are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 312 Sunrise Highway, the fresh addition is called Sugarberry Bakery.
The European-inspired bakery offers breakfast pastries, pound cake, muffins, cake pops and more, along with Greek desserts such as baklava and honey cookies. It also serves eclairs, tiramisu, red velvet cheesecake, Oreo mousse and apple pie. (View the full menu here.)
The sweet treats can be paired with hot chocolate, gelato smoothies and caffeinated beverages like the caramel macchiato.
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.
Kristy R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 5, wrote, "Everything I have tried here thus far is amazing. The staff is friendly. There is plenty of seating towards the back. They have a ton of coffee-based drinks to choose from. The prices can be on the steep side, but the quality explains it."
And Ethan F. wrote, "I had the chocolate cheesecake, which was a really nice blend of creamy, rich and fluffy. It had some weight to it but did not overwhelm density-wise."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sugarberry Bakery is open from 9 a.m.-midnight daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRockville Centre
foodHoodlineRockville Centre