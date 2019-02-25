FOOD & DRINK

Sugarberry Bakery brings European pastries, cakes and more to Rockville Centre

Photo: Sugarberry Bakery/Yelp

By Hoodline
If coffee and baked goods are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 312 Sunrise Highway, the fresh addition is called Sugarberry Bakery.

The European-inspired bakery offers breakfast pastries, pound cake, muffins, cake pops and more, along with Greek desserts such as baklava and honey cookies. It also serves eclairs, tiramisu, red velvet cheesecake, Oreo mousse and apple pie. (View the full menu here.)

The sweet treats can be paired with hot chocolate, gelato smoothies and caffeinated beverages like the caramel macchiato.

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

Kristy R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 5, wrote, "Everything I have tried here thus far is amazing. The staff is friendly. There is plenty of seating towards the back. They have a ton of coffee-based drinks to choose from. The prices can be on the steep side, but the quality explains it."

And Ethan F. wrote, "I had the chocolate cheesecake, which was a really nice blend of creamy, rich and fluffy. It had some weight to it but did not overwhelm density-wise."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sugarberry Bakery is open from 9 a.m.-midnight daily.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRockville Centre
FOOD & DRINK
Craving hot pot? Here are New York City's top 5 options
3 new Mexican eateries to try in New York City
NY Bagel Cafe & Deli debuts in Gravesend
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
High winds bring down scaffolding, trees, power lines
LIVE | AccuWeather: High wind warning in effect for NY area
EXCLUSIVE: Walking NYC's most dangerous street with top cop
NJ man allegedly killed brother's family over missing money
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Cab driver released after fatal hit-and-run in Queens
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
Show More
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
More News