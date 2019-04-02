Sunset Park gets a new cocktail bar: Mama Tried

A new cocktail bar will soon open its doors in the neighborhood. Called Mama Tried, the new addition is located at 147 27th St. in Sunset Park.
The spot has yet to announce its opening date, but its website says it will be opening soon.
The new cocktail bar has garnered a rave review thus far, with a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp.
Nic B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 6, wrote, "I can't wait for this new spot to open! I'm so excited to experience the vision and passion of Amanda Ketcham and Co. come to life! It already looks so cool!"
Head on over to check it out soon: Mama Tried will be open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
