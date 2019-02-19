FOOD & DRINK

Sup Thai Kitchen opens its doors in Fresh Meadows

Photo: Sureerut W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Thai spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Fresh Meadows, called Sup Thai Kitchen, is located at 178-19 Union Turnpike.

The restaurant serves Thai dishes handmade daily. On the menu, look for crepe dumplings, sriracha fried rice, Chinese broccoli with crispy pork, drunken noodles and massaman curry beef.

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Hamala N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 17, wrote, "The ambience and design of the restaurant is beautiful. The dining experience was top notch. The food was presented and served on traditional Thai silverware."

Yelper Alicia B. added, "Amazing food. Impeccable service. Modern decor. An overall perfect experience."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sup Thai Kitchen is open from noon-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Heartland Village gets a new cinema: AMC Dine-in Staten Island 11
3 new businesses to check out in the Upper East Side
3 new places to savor French fare in New York City
OliVine brings Mediterranean fare to Steinway
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Serious injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in NJ
AccuWeather Live Update: Winter Storm Watch for some
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully, police say
American Airlines denies man was on flight
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
2 women accuse longtime Long Island bishop of sex abuse
Long Island couple together 81 years dies days apart
More than a dozen people rescued from ride at SeaWorld
Show More
Man struck by livery car in Manhattan hit-and-run
Woman shot in back while her car in the Bronx
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill expanding family leave
Woman removed from JetBlue flight after profanity-laced rant
More News