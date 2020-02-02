Food & Drink

Super grub takes center stage on Super Bowl Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this Super Bowl Sunday, whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, the grub on the table is what will take your party to the next level.

Melanie Landano from Pat LaFreida Meat Purveyors visited the Eyewitness News studio on Sunday morning to show how take your party up a notch.

From Pat LaFrieda's famous cheesesteak to a Super Bowl slider bar, these good eats will give your tailgate party a super makeover.

Get the full details in the video player above.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york cityfoodsuper bowlsuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police shoot man over 'terrorism-related' incident in London
NYC patient being tested for coronavirus 'did everything right'
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
28-year-old man critical after shooting near bus stop in NYC
Video shows deer plow into man walking in McDonald's parking lot
New York state park to be named after LGBTQ pioneer
Coronavirus: Drone hovers over China warning people without mask
Show More
Coronavirus fear: NYC communities confront concerns
AccuWeather: Mild Sunday ahead of February warming trend
Man walking home from work fatally stabbed in Queens
Paley Center debuts new exhibit in honor of Black History Month
Man shot after argument over Super Bowl
More TOP STORIES News