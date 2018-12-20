FOOD & DRINK

SUROSS Thai Bistro debuts in Washington Heights | Hoodline

Photo: SUROSS Thai Bistro/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Thai fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Washington Heights, called SUROSS Thai Bistro, is located at 4131 Broadway.

Try the pineapple fried rice with egg, onion, cashews and curry powder, the shrimp dumplings with a soy vinaigrette sauce or the fried tofu with sweet chili sauce. (View the menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.

Yelper Katherine Z. said, "I got the spicy coco noodle soup on my first visit. The flavor was so authentic, rich and tangy. The portion was very filling and appropriate for the price ($12), and there was a generous serving of shrimp in my bowl."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: SUROSS Thai Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-9:45 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:45 p.m. on Friday, noon-10:45 p.m. on Saturday and noon-9:45 p.m. on Sunday.
