SUROSS Thai Bistro debuts in Washington Heights | Hoodline

Looking to chow down on some Thai fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Washington Heights, called SUROSS Thai Bistro , is located at 4131 Broadway.Try the pineapple fried rice with egg, onion, cashews and curry powder, the shrimp dumplings with a soy vinaigrette sauce or the fried tofu with sweet chili sauce. (View the menu here .)With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.Yelper Katherine Z. said , "I got the spicy coco noodle soup on my first visit. The flavor was so authentic, rich and tangy. The portion was very filling and appropriate for the price ($12), and there was a generous serving of shrimp in my bowl."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: SUROSS Thai Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-9:45 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:45 p.m. on Friday, noon-10:45 p.m. on Saturday and noon-9:45 p.m. on Sunday.