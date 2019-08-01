Food & Drink

Survey finds In-N-Out Burger dethroned by Chick-fil-A as America's favorite fast food restaurant

In-N-Out Burger is officially out. A new survey finds the California chain is no longer America's favorite fast-food restaurant.

More than 7,600 people filled out Market Force's Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey looked at food quality, dollar value, and staff friendliness among other things.

RELATED: 28 percent of food delivery drivers swipe food from your order, survey says

While In-N-Out scored an overall rating of 73, Chick-fil-A did even better. It scored a 79 and now reigns supreme.

In-N-Out didn't even make second place overall, which went to Louisiana-based chicken restaurant Raising Cane's, with a rating of 78.

See more stories on food and drink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodchick fil afast food restaurantchickenburgers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Man pushed onto subway tracks during assault at Manhattan station
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
Large sinkhole opens in Brooklyn, nearly swallowing car
New Jersey's 'right to die' law goes into effect
Police: 3 wanted in string of NJ jewelry store burglary attempts
Man accused of spraying NYPD officers in Queens arrested
Show More
5 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm Brooklyn warehouse fire
Chamber of commerce denied son shelter during storms, family says
Goats honored for being baaaa-est at improving NYC park
Video: Mice run rampant in Philadelphia Popeyes
Hudson Valley resident dies of tick-borne Powassan virus
More TOP STORIES News