Sushi Wen brings Japanese fare to West Brighton

A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 856 Castleton Ave. in West Brighton, the new arrival is called Sushi Wen.
Choose between a large selection of sushi rolls and other Japanese dishes. Try the Mile High Club roll with spicy tuna topped with shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Yelper Gabriella A. added, "I really liked this place! The sushi was good and the sashimi was cut generously."
And Deanna B. wrote, "The sushi was fresh! The atmosphere was very cozy and the staff was very friendly. We will definitely be back."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sushi Wen is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
