Food & Drink

SWEET NEW GADGET: LG develops Keurig for ice cream

EMBED <>More Videos

There's a Keurig for coffee, cocktails and now ice cream!

AUSTIN, Texas -- There's a Keurig for coffee, cocktails and now ice cream!

RELATED: KEURIG FOR COCKTAILS: New machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee

EMBED More News Videos

Drinkwork cocktail machines will hit more markets in 2019
LG unveiled "SnowWhite" at SXSW and it's basically a Keurig for ice cream.

The personal ice cream maker uses special capsules that create different flavors and textures, allowing you to make the frozen dessert you desire, right at home.

It can whip up anything from traditional ice cream to sorbet, gelato and even frozen yogurt in about two to five minutes.

Currently, "SnowWhite" is only in the prototype stage and there's no word on a set release date.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkaustinsxswlgice cream
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Married couple dead after car plunges into water in NY park
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
LI driver shot twice after being cut off, forced to side of road
NJ high school coach accused of sexual contact with teens
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Video: Teen with broom saves children from dog attack
Fire breaks out in bakery on East Side, 6 people hurt
Show More
Alleged burglar found stuck in dentist office's ceiling
Video: Man brutally beaten, robbed on NYC street corner
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Video: Man fires shots into parked Jeep in Brooklyn
Bronx father charged in 1-month-old baby's death
More TOP STORIES News