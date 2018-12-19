Sweet spots: 3 new bakeries to visit in New York City | Hoodline

---
Westville Bakery
433 E. Ninth St., East Village
Photo: westville bakery/Yelp
Westville Bakery is a bakery, offering desserts and more.
The spot offers cookies, cookie sandwiches, brownies, pies, fudge and more. Try the peanut butter chocolate chip cookie, the oatmeal cranberry sandwich or the madeleines.
Yelp users are generally positive about Westville Bakery, which currently holds four stars out of six reviews on the site.
Yelper Shimon A., who reviewed Westville Bakery on Nov. 8, wrote, "I had the chocolate babka and a cup of coffee. This looks like it could be the new spot for my pastry cravings. The chocolate chip cookies were tasty too."
Liron G. noted, "They have such a good variety of cookies, loaf cakes and regular cakes. The coffee is top notch. I tried the orange coconut loaf and the homemade croissant and both were yummy!"
Westville Bakery is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
Bakery Mocano
1540 St. Nicholas Ave., Washington Heights
Photo: jinnette p./Yelp
Bakery Mocano is a bakery.
The spot offers a variety of cake flavors. Try the caramel, the tres leches or the guava cake.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Bakery Mocano is still finding its way.
Yelper Israeli R., who was one of the first users to visit Bakery Mocano on November 4, wrote, "They use DOS coffee beans. I bring my own ceramic cup and ask for a Cubanito. They give me a well crafted espresso with a lot of crema and flavor."
BonBon Bakery
164-18A 69th Ave., Flushing
Photo: bonbon bakery/Yelp
BonBon Bakery is a bakery and cafe, offering custom cakes and more.
The shop sells doughnuts, cakes, pies and more. Order a custom-made birthday cake or opt for the pumpkin pie or dulche de leche cake.
Yelp users are excited about BonBon Bakery, which currently holds five stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Danielle G. noted, "I have tried almost everything from the empanadas to the cakes and it's all delicious. The coffee is good too! They have a sitting area so you can read the paper and have a latte and croissant."
BonBon Bakery is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.