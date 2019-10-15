Food & Drink

Taco Bell seasoned beef recalled from some stores due to quality concerns

NEW YORK -- Taco Bell restaurants in some states are asking customers to try chicken or steak in their burritos after quality concerns pushed it to stop serving seasoned beef temporarily.

The company said Saturday that it told affected restaurants to stop serving seasoned beef it as it replenishes supplies. The company says the beef didn't meet its quality standards. Affected locations are in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and elsewhere, though the company could not immediately say how many stores were no longer serving seasoned beef.

Kenosha Beef International, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, announced Monday it is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef products that may be contaminated with metal shavings.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a release that the affected items are cases of eight 5-lbs. bags of "TACO BELL SEASONED BEEF taco and Burrito Filling" produced between September 20 and October 4. The recalled cases bear establishment number EST. 10130, USDA said.

According to the release, the problem was discovered Friday after a restaurant notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service that it received three customer complaints.

Customers were complaining on Twitter about not being able to satiate late-night cravings. In a statement, Taco Bell apologized for any inconvenience.

For more information on the recall, click here.

ABC-OTV stations contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallstaco bellrecallfast food restaurantu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vehicle, boy found after car stolen with 6-year-old in back seat
Couple who saved life of driver in crash 'devastated' they couldn't do more
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Tuesday
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
Employees of chain nail salons rally across NYC
2 teens killed after car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames
Show More
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Decomposing body found amid hoarding conditions in NYC apartment
Famed Upper West Side deli remains closed following failed health inspection
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
More TOP STORIES News