Food & Drink

Taco Bell is rolling out new vegetarian menu

Taco Tuesday is about to go vegetarian. Taco Bell is rolling out a new section of its menu dedicated to meatless items.

These foods will have a green emblem showing its American Vegetarian Association Certification.


Two new meatless items will also be introduced, bringing the total number of vegetarian dishes to more than a dozen.

MORE: Louisiana woman calls 911 after her local Taco Bell runs out of tacos
EMBED More News Videos

A Louisiana woman called 911 after her local Taco Bell ran out of tacos.



Customers can also substitute beans for meat on any item.

The vegetarian options are being rolled out at every Taco Bell location.

RELATED: Beyond Meat teams up with big fast-food chains to sell plant-based items
EMBED More News Videos

Vegan foods are becoming a menu staple at many local restaurants, and at least two major fast-food chains are teaming up with a plant-based food producer to expand menu options.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktaco bellbusinessfast food restaurantvegetableveganrestauranttacos
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jets QB Sam Darnold to miss multiple weeks with mono
Electrician dies after cherry picker hit by box truck in Queens
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Mike 'The Situation' released after 8-month stint in jail
Cannoli time! San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
Cops chasing drug suspects find kidnapped man bound in bodega
Car flips, hits other vehicles injuring 5 on Lower East Side
Show More
Raccoon that attacked 3 people in NY confirmed to have rabies
Family: Boy killed on sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself
AccuWeather: Off and on showers Thursday
Candidates to take the stage in third Democratic debate on ABC
The Countdown: 3rd Democratic debate is pivot point in campaign
More TOP STORIES News