Taco Bell voted as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'

It's not Taco Tuesday, but you may want to head over to Taco Bell after reading this!The popular fast food restaurant was named America's best Mexican restaurant by the Harris Poll. Moe's held the title last year and Chipotle in 2016.The poll surveyed more than 77,000 consumers, who assessed more than 3,000 brands across more than 300 categories.Earlier this year, Taco Bell became the fourth largest fast-food chain coming in behind McDonald's, Starbucks and Subway.Chick-fil-A, Krispy Kreme, Five Guys and Blaze Pizza were also named brand of the year for their categories.