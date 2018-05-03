FOOD & DRINK

Tacos and tequila: Flats Fix makes Flatiron District debut

Photo: Rob P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new taco bar has debuted in the neighborhood! Located at 14 E. 23rd St. (between Sixth and Madison avenues) in the Flatiron District, the fresh arrival is called Flats Fix.

Look forward to five types of tacos, including seared wild caught fish, pulled smoked chicken and classic carnitas. Flats Fix also offers burritos, tortas, salads and the traditional sides.

The new addition has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Bree C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, said, "Ordered the three tacos and a quesadilla. Our favorite tacos were the carnitas and duck... the duck was so tender and juicy. We also had a short rib quesadilla that was incredible. Can't wait to stop by this place again."

Yelper Charlie N. added, "Great service, fun environment and great happy hour deals in an awesome part of town. And the guac is delicious, as are the margaritas. Highly recommend!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Flats Fix is open from 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Monday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-3 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
