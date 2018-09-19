Take-out taqueria The Little Taco House debuts in The West Village

Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? A new cash-only take-out taqueria has you covered. Located at 246 W. Fourth St. in the West Village, the fresh arrival is called The Little Taco House.
On the menu, taco lovers will find a simple setup with a choice of 10 fillings including carnitas, beef tongue and nopales; plus onions, cilantro and sauces like chipotle and a house-made chile de arbol. Diners can also find burritos, quesadillas and sopes. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, The Little Taco House has already made a good impression.
Angela P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 2, praised the taqueria's policy of gratis guacamole and wrote, "I ordered al pastor, and lengua. Both were spectacular."
"This post-stamp sized shop serves up tasty tacos, burritos, tortas and quesadillas," Yelper Serene N. added. "There is a counter in the window with a couple of stools, but it's mostly a take-out place. Extremely friendly staff."
The Little Taco House is now open at 246 W. Fourth St.., so head on over to check it out.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City