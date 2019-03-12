Food & Drink

Tenzen brings Japanese fare to Forest Hills

A new Japanese spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Tenzen, the fresh arrival is located at 6703 Austin St. in Forest Hills.

On the menu, you'll find soups, salads, appetizers, noodles and rice dishes, sushi and more. Tokyo Specials include Oyako-Don, which is chicken cooked with onion and egg in sauce, served over rice. You can also create your own bowl. For dessert, try the mochi or fried ice cream. Order online and get 10 percent off your first order.

With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.

Yelper Diana P. wrote, "This is a great, welcome addition to the neighborhood. Tenzen's menu offers a variety of dishes to choose from, ranging from sushi to noodles and even Japanese curry!"

Head on over to check it out: Tenzen is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

