Thai Eats: 3 New Spots In New York To Try

Pad Thai
2115 Frederick Douglas Blvd., Harlem
Photo: Pad Thai/Yelp
One of Harlem's few Thai spots, Pad Thai offers classic eats from the southeast Asian country.
Along with the usual noodle and curry dishes, guests can try dishes like hot grilled squid with garlic pepper, and lime dip; duck tamarind with steamed vegetables; and spicy basil chicken with bell peppers.
Pad Thai's current Yelp rating of four stars indicates the newcomer is finding its clientele.
Yelper Judy W., who was one of the first users to visit Pad Thai on December 27th, wrote: "We were in the area visiting St. John the Devine Cathedral and wanted to get lunch. We came across Pad Thai and were very happy with our meal."
Richie L. said: "Great little Thai restaurant for takeout or dining in for Harlem. Tried the pad see ew and pad thai, definitely hit the spot. Extremely fast. Will be back to try more dishes!"
Pad Thai is open daily from noon-10pm.
Thai72
128 W. 72nd St. (between Columbus Ave & West 72nd St.), Upper West Side
Signature chicken BBQ. | Photo: Thai72/Yelp
Serving "various Thai-inspired flavors," Thai72 recently opened on the Upper West Side. Offerings include Thai-style barbecue chicken and pork dishes; Thai pepper steak and jasmine rice; and tom yum pad thai.
The restaurant also features a stylish and modern interior, leading Eater to dub the new spot "date night-friendly."
Thai72 currently holds four stars on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Natthavadee K., who was one of the first users to visit Thai72 on January 17th, wrote: "For the entrees, we ordered braised pork curry, ba mee poo, and pad thai shrimp. Loved everything...The atmosphere was great. The music was not too loud and the servers were very attentive."
Jess C. noted: "Great Thai food in the area! Liked the braised pork and tom yum pad thai."
Thai72 is open daily from 11:30am-4pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-10:30pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-10:15pm.
Yuqi's Cuisine
813 9th Ave. (between 53rd St & 54th St.), Hell's Kitchen
Photo: Yuqi's Cuisine/Yelp
Thai spot Yuqi's Cuisine replaced Wondee Siam II Thai, which closed last year. The restaurant features authentic Thai fare in a fast, casual setting.
Wondee Siam II chef Bobby is still at the helm, serving up dishes similar to the previous spot. On the extensive menu, customers can expect dishes like drunken noodles, crispy duck topped with panang curry sauce, and fried whole snapper in chili sauce.
Yelp users are excited about Yuqi's Cuisine, which currently holds five stars on the site.
Yelper Mike M., who was one of the first users to visit Yuqi's Cuisine on December 4th, wrote: "Wow! Fantastic food! I stumbled upon Yuqi's as I was getting hungry for dinner a few nights ago, and I'm glad I did."
And Peter W. wrote: "Wonderful restaurant. New owner changed name from Wondee, but this is same chef, same menu. Great food. Fantastic service."
Yuqi's Cuisine is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11:30pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.