Thai Farm Kitchen serves up farm-to-table Thai cuisine in Kensington

A new Thai spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Thai Farm Kitchen, the newcomer is located at 416 Church Ave. in Kensington, Brooklyn.
Inspired by fare from the Bangkok region, Thai Farm Kitchen offers soups, curries, fish, salads and more made with locally sourced ingredients and authentic Thai spices.
On the menu, look for options like Power Green Curry Chicken, packed with organic kale, long beans, green squash, green baby Thai eggplant; the steamed whole fish, and crispy curry rice balls, as well lunch and seasonal platter specials. The kitchen can also accommodate diners' preferred levels of spiciness.
The new arrival is striking the right chord with diners, holding a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp thus far.
Emery F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 18, wrote, "The pad Thai is delicious. The people and staff feel like family, and the ambiance is amazing."
Yelper Arturo C. added, "I had the Tom Kha Kai soup, and it really tasted like the soup you get in Thailand. Absolutely perfect! We shared the Massaman Look Kae, an amazing lamb dish. The best dish we had was Hor Mhok Talay Mapraw Onn, which is fish, shrimp and squid, cooked in coconut milk and curry paste, served inside a coconut shell... amazing dish."
And Rue C. wrote, "Thai Farm Kitchen's owners and staff make you feel very much at home! Food was excellent, and service was fantastic!"
Head on over to check it out for yourself: Thai Farm Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Fridays; noon-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sundays.
