Thali Bar Baar brings biryani, momos and more to Staten Island

Photo: Thali B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to expand your Indian food horizons? Thali Bar Baar, a new addition at 1949 Richmond Ave. in Staten Island's Willowbrook Park, has you covered. It specializes in the eponymous thali, or combination meals served on a large round platter, as we previously reported.

The menu at the Indian, Himalayan and Indo-Chinese eatery also includes plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, plus Himalayan food like steamed or fried chicken and vegetable momos, and biryani with chicken, lamb, goat or fish. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Thali Bar Baar has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

"It has a nice mix of offerings including momo and Indo-Chinese. We have been there twice and liked the food, especially the goat thali and the veg thali," Yelper Utteeyo D. wrote.

And Suzie R. called the veggie samosas, "Possibly the best samosas we have had in ages! We shared vegetable biryani; it had an amazing blend of fresh vegetables and flavors -- absolutely delicious!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Thali Bar Baar is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
