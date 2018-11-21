Thanksgiving comes early at Harlem community kitchen

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Thanksgiving came early for some in New York City Wednesday.
The Food Bank for New York City served turkey dinners to people at the Food Bank's Community Kitchen-West Harlem on 116th Street.
Volunteers served more than 700 hot Thanksgiving meals to those in need during three seatings.
#thanksgiving comes early to folks in #harlem. Coming up today at 5 more about this effort and the incredible people enjoying the meal @abc7ny #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/IFh2hJLL9P— Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) November 21, 2018
They even included an early seating just for seniors.
It's an emotional time of year for many, and this gesture is a way of giving back and lifting people's spirits.
It is the second year Hazlyn Francis has attended, and sitting side by side with her friends, she said she considers them family.
She was particularly emotional thinking about her grandson Ashton Francis. The 20-year-old was murdered two years ago in Ohio.
The rest of the year, the Food Bank for New York City provides New Yorkers in need with 600 hot meals each day.
