FOOD & DRINK

Thanksgiving comes early at Harlem community kitchen

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Thanksgiving came early for some in New York City Wednesday.

The Food Bank for New York City served turkey dinners to people at the Food Bank's Community Kitchen-West Harlem on 116th Street.

Volunteers served more than 700 hot Thanksgiving meals to those in need during three seatings.

They even included an early seating just for seniors.

It's an emotional time of year for many, and this gesture is a way of giving back and lifting people's spirits.

It is the second year Hazlyn Francis has attended, and sitting side by side with her friends, she said she considers them family.

She was particularly emotional thinking about her grandson Ashton Francis. The 20-year-old was murdered two years ago in Ohio.

The rest of the year, the Food Bank for New York City provides New Yorkers in need with 600 hot meals each day.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingfood bankNew York CityHarlemManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Popular Thanksgiving dishes in every state
Check out the 3 most popular spots in New York City's SoHo neighborhood
The 3 best Venezuelan restaurants in New York City
El Cacto brings Mexican fare to Greenwich Village
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Official: Husband, wife, kids killed before NJ mansion fire
1 dead, 5 hurt in 4-car crash, fire on Brooklyn Bridge
Mistrial declared in trial of slain jogger Karina Vetrano
Thanksgiving Day Parade route, balloon inflation, street closures
AccuWeather Alert: Single digit wind chills for Thanksgiving
Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
Police ID body found in duffel bag outside Yonkers bank
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Show More
Elderly man dies in house fire on Long Island
Tekashi69 attorney says rapper innocent of all charges
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
2 shot, 1 fatally, outside Bronx nightclub
Man allegedly stabbed 2 dogs, 1 fatally, in LI home
More News