The 3 best Irish spots in Yonkers

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Irish spots around Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Rory Dolan's Restaurant & Bar
Photo: june s./Yelp
Topping the list is Rory Dolan's Restaurant & Bar. Located at 890 McLean Ave., the bar, Irish and traditional American spot is the highest rated Irish restaurant in Yonkers, boasting four stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp.
2. Atlantic Anchor
Photo: jonathan y./Yelp
Next up is Atlantic Anchor, situated at 977 McLean Ave. With four stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp, the Irish spot, which offers burgers and fish and chips, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Katie's Cottage
Photo: jrn j./Yelp
Lincoln Park's Katie's Cottage, located at 521 Central Park Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Irish and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers salads and more, four stars out of 23 reviews.