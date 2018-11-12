The 3 best Scandinavian spots in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Scandinavian spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
---
1. Aquavit
Photo: michael u./Yelp
Topping the list is Aquavit. Located at 65 E. 55th St. (between Madison and Park avenues) in Midtown, the Scandinavian spot is the highest rated Scandinavian restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 691 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant offers a chef's tasting menu, featuring a king crab with beech plum and a scallop with black radish. And the spot offers a season tasting menu, which currently features trout and pear, as well as lobster and honeynut. (View the menu here.)
Yelper Ida D. wrote, "If this is your first time at Aquavit, I'd highly recommend going with the Chef's tasting menu because you really get to try the dishes that they're known for."
2. Fika
Photo: winnie l./Yelp
Next up is Midtown's FIKA, situated at 41 W. 58th St. (between Avenue Of The Americas and Grand Army Plaza). With four stars out of 262 reviews on Yelp, the caterer spot has proven to be a local favorite.
FIKA offers chocolate, coffee and more. Try the hazelnut quinoa bar, the FIKA granola or the la pastora Costa Rican blend coffee. Treat yourself to one of FIKA's chocolate mini skulls filled with a gianduja paste of macadamias, almonds and hazelnuts.
3. Agern
Photo: agern/Yelp
Midtown's Agern, located at 89 E. 42nd St., Grand Central Terminal, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Scandinavian spot four stars out of 150 reviews.
The seasonal menu includes beef tartare with black garlic rye and smoked egg yolk, or the lobster with carrots, fennel and barley. (View the menu here.)
Yelper Cathy S. said, "This is a perfect marriage of seasonal ingredients and creativity with top notch food and service."