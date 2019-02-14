The 3 best spots to score seafood in White Plains

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood outlets in White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Lilly's
PHOTO: SABIN C./YELP
Topping the list is Lilly's. Located at 169 Mamaroneck Ave., the traditional American spot, which offers tapas and seafood, is the highest rated seafood spot in White Plains, boasting four stars out of 345reviews on Yelp.
2. Aberdeen Seafood & Dim Sum
Next up is Aberdeen Seafood & Dim Sum, situated at 3 Barker Ave. With four stars out of 317 reviews on Yelp, the dim sum spot, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Kee Oyster House
PHOTO: SANDY Y./YELP
Kee Oyster House, located at 126-128 E. Post Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 140 reviews.