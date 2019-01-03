FOOD & DRINK

The 3 best spots to score sushi in White Plains

Noda Japanese Steakhouse. | Photo: Jody W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for sushi?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi spots in White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Shiki Sushi and Yakitori



Photo: jason m./Yelp

Topping the list is Shiki Sushi and Yakitori. Located at 187 Main St., the sushi bar and Japanese restaurant is the highest rated sushi spot in White Plains, boasting four stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp.

2. Noda Japanese Steakhouse



Photo: jay d./Yelp

Next up is NODA Japanese Steakhouse, situated at 200 Hamilton Ave., Suite 1A. With four stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse, sushi bar and Japanese eatery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. 19 Court



Photo: 19 court/Yelp

19 Court, located at 19 Court St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and New American spot, which offers poke bowls, pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.
