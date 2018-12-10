FOOD & DRINK

The 3 best toy stores in New York City

Forbidden Planet. | Photo: Ruwan J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the top toy stores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top toy stores in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for toy stores.

---

1. Forbidden Planet



Photo: YEE GAN O./Yelp

First up is the East Village's Forbidden Planet, situated at 832 Broadway (between 13th and 12th streets.) With four stars out of 370 reviews on Yelp, the toy store and bookstore, which offers comic books and more, has proven to be a local favorite. The shop sells action figures, model kits, plush toys, board games and more. (Check out the full list here.)

2. Midtown Comics



Photo: STEWIE V./Yelp

Midtown's Midtown Comics, located at 200 W. 40th St., Floor 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the toy store four stars out of 304 reviews. The store sells action figures, comic books, collectibles and more. (Check out the website here.)

3. The Lego Store



Photo: jim k./Yelp

Over in Midtown, check out The Lego Store, which has earned four stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp. You can find the toy store at 620 Fifth Ave. Purchase Lego toys for children of all ages, including Star Wars, Harry Potter and Jurassic World legos.
