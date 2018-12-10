The 3 best toy stores in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top toy stores in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for toy stores.
---
1. Forbidden Planet
Photo: YEE GAN O./Yelp
First up is the East Village's Forbidden Planet, situated at 832 Broadway (between 13th and 12th streets.) With four stars out of 370 reviews on Yelp, the toy store and bookstore, which offers comic books and more, has proven to be a local favorite. The shop sells action figures, model kits, plush toys, board games and more. (Check out the full list here.)
2. Midtown Comics
Photo: STEWIE V./Yelp
Midtown's Midtown Comics, located at 200 W. 40th St., Floor 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the toy store four stars out of 304 reviews. The store sells action figures, comic books, collectibles and more. (Check out the website here.)
3. The Lego Store
Photo: jim k./Yelp
Over in Midtown, check out The Lego Store, which has earned four stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp. You can find the toy store at 620 Fifth Ave. Purchase Lego toys for children of all ages, including Star Wars, Harry Potter and Jurassic World legos.